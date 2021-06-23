Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,712 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.