Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

