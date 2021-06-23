Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.94 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.