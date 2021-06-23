Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,544 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United States Steel worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in United States Steel by 225.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 217,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:X opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

