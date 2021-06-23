Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 19,818 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

