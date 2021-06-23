Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.