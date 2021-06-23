Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

