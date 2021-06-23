Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Cut by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $56,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,316. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

