Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,922,000 after acquiring an additional 176,558 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

