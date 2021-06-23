Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

