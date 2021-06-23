Velocys (LON:VLS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

VLS opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £57.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.87. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other Velocys news, insider Henrik Wareborn bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

