Verasity Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $47.82 million and $31.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00483248 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,830,514,826 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

