Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 88,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,444,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

