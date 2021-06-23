Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.80.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.