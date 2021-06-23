Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.71

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 28005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

