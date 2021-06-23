Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Viasat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

