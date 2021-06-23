Victoria’s (VCP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VCP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON VCP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,523. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.53.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

