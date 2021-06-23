Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.0821 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $477,082.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,891,820 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

