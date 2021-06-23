VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

