VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.20. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.