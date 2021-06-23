Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.82 ($160.96).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

