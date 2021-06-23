Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.07 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $40.80 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,002.89 or 0.05917965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00115134 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,933,254 coins and its circulating supply is 77,212,222 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

