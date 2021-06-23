Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading Down 2.6%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73). 1,166,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 524,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watkin Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The stock has a market cap of £541.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.