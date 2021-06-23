Wealthquest Corp Acquires 146,253 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 1,489.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December accounts for 0.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDEC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of BDEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 6,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,161. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64.

