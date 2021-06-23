Wealthquest Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 307,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

