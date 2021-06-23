Wealthquest Corp Has $345,000 Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Wealthquest Corp cut its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LCNB by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LCNB by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,629. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

