Wealthquest Corp Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.