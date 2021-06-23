Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $150,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

