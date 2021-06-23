Wealthquest Corp Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,440.69. 43,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,340.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.