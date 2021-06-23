WealthStone Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

