WealthStone Inc. Invests $204,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT opened at $345.62 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $348.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

