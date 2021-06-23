WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.