WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,508.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,209.35. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

