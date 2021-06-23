Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB):

6/9/2021 – MongoDB was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $377.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of MDB stock opened at $380.94 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at $46,491,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,927 shares of company stock valued at $114,860,927. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

