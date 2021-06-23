Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 195,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 1.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $28,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BOX by 46.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BOX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 53,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,243. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.