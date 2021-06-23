Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,225 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2,184.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 2.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AutoZone worth $56,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.15. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,262. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.54 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

