Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Qurate Retail worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after acquiring an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after buying an additional 641,326 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after buying an additional 114,204 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 32,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

