Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 4.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $100,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

NYSE LH traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,179. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

