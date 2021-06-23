Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.