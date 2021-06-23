Western Asset Management Company LLC Takes $9.40 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

