Westpac Banking Corp Buys New Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.