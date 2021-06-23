Westpac Banking Corp Has $836,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

