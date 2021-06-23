Westpac Banking Corp Takes $236,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

