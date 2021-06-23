WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WRK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.