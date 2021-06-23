WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $197.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.