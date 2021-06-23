Wexford Capital LP Boosts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 85.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

