Wexford Capital LP Has $6.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,272 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91.

