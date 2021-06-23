Wexford Capital LP Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 8,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

