Wexford Capital LP Invests $2.59 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 769,260 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,770,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 284,527 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 410,826.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 267,037 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 266,129 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 76,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,074. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

