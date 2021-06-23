Wexford Capital LP Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $94,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

MasTec stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. 4,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

